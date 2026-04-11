Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka will patrol the home crease against Carolina on Saturday.
Vejmelka has stopped 123 of the 137 shots he has faced during a five-game winning streak. He has a 37-19-3 record this season with a 2.71 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 61 appearances.
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