Vejmelka led the Mammoth out for warmups and will start Sunday's game against the Penguins, Catherine Bogart of the Mammoth's official site reports.

Vejmelka will make his fourth straight start for the Mammoth. The 29-year-old has allowed three goals or more in all three prior outings and 10 goals total. Overall, he holds a 13-9-2 record, 2.73 GAA and an .895 save percentage on the season. On the other side is a Penguins team that has lost four games in a row but is still averaging three goals per game over that stretch.