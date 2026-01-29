default-cbs-image
Vejmelka will defend the road crease in Carolina on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Vejmelka leads the NHL with 25 victories. He has a 2.56 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 40 appearances this season. The Hurricanes are tied for fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.38 goals per contest.

