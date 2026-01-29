Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka will defend the road crease in Carolina on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Vejmelka leads the NHL with 25 victories. He has a 2.56 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 40 appearances this season. The Hurricanes are tied for fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.38 goals per contest.
