Vejmelka (upper body) will patrol the visiting crease against the Islanders on Thursday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Vejmelka was activated off injured reserve with the Mammoth sending Matt Villalta to AHL Tucson in a corresponding move. Vejmelka is 16-10-2 with a 2.70 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 29 games this season. The Islanders are 25th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.75 goals per game.