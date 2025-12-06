Vejmelka stopped 31 of 32 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Vejmelka has allowed just one goal on 59 shots over his last two outings. He lost his bid for a second straight shutout when Arshdeep Bains scored at 4:17 of the third period. Vejmelka is now 12-7-2 with a 2.64 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 22 starts this season. Vitek Vanecek is likely to get the nod for Saturday's road game versus the Flames, but Vejmelka should be between the pipes Monday at home against the Kings.