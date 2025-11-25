Vejmelka allowed one goal on 34 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Vejmelka picked up his second win in a row and avenged his 4-1 loss to Vegas from Thursday. He was sharp between the pipes, and a four-goal game from Logan Cooley was more than enough help. Vejmelka improved to 10-5-2 on the year with a 2.76 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 17 outings. He's mostly faced light workloads, facing 27 shots or less in 13 of those games, but he's 3-1-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .926 save percentage over four contests in which he's seen 30-plus shots. The Mammoth host the Canadiens on Wednesday before heading out on a six-game road trip, a stretch that could prove challenging since Vejmelka has a 3.11 GAA and an .872 save percentage in eight games away from the Delta Center.