Vejmelka stopped six of nine shots before he was pulled from Monday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Vejmelka was spared the loss since the Mammoth were able to cover the three goals he allowed, but this was an ugly performance. The 29-year-old has allowed three-plus goals in three of his last six appearances. He remains at 10-7-2 on the year, but his GAA is up to 2.87 while his save percentage slipped to .882 after the poor outing. Vitek Vanecek didn't exactly impress in relief, stopping 18 of 21 shots, but Vejmelka's recent inconsistency could open the door for more of a timeshare in the crease. The Mammoth's road trip continues in Anaheim on Wednesday.