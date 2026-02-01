Vejmelka allowed three goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Don't blame Vejmelka for this loss. The Mammoth killed off just two of the Stars' four power plays, with Thomas Harley and Wyatt Johnston each scoring with the man advantage early in the first period. Vejmelka has now taken three straight losses, allowing 10 goals on 94 shots in that span. He's tended to run streaky at times, though with more good than bad overall. Vejmelka slipped to 25-14-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 42 starts. The Czech netminder is set to represent his country at the Olympics, so it's possible the Mammoth will let him rest either Monday versus the Canucks or Wednesday against the Red Wings in advance of the tournament. Vejmelka went 9-4-0 over 13 games in January, sitting just twice all month.