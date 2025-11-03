Vejmelka stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced during Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Vejmelka's now lost back-to-back starts after winning his previous six in a row. The 29-year-old has allowed eight goals combined in his last two starts after allowing 16 combined during his personal six-game win streak. The save percentage for the season has dipped below .900, currently sitting at .890 to go along with his 6-3-0 record and 2.75 GAA.