Vejmelka stopped 23 of 26 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Vejmelka has dropped back-to-back games in overtime, as it also happened in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Nov. 14. What's even more concerning is that Vejmelka has gone four straight starts with a save percentage below the .900 mark. Over that four-game slump, Vejmelka is 1-1-2 with a 3.45 GAA and an .843 save percentage. His starting role isn't in danger, but he might serve as the backup Tuesday on the second leg of a back-to-back set against the Sharks.