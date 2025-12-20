Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Takes narrow loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka allowed two goals on 22 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.
Vejmelka's three-game winning streak came to an end, though this wasn't a bad performance for the 29-year-old netminder. He allowed goals to Connor Brown and Stefan Noesen (on the power play). Vejmelka is now 15-10-2 with a 2.69 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 28 outings overall. He continues to handle a starting role for the Mammoth, and he'll probably get the nod versus the reeling Jets on Sunday.
More News
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Facing Devils•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Sharp in win over Wings•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Tending twine in Detroit•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Earns second straight win•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Starting against Penguins•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Earns win over Kraken•