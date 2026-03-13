Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Takes overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka stopped 20 of 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
Vejmelka has allowed 12 goals on 84 shots over his last three outings, and he's given up at least three goals in five of seven contests since the Olympics. The 29-year-old is still seeing significant playing time, though Vitek Vanecek has had some recent success that could allow him to ease Vejmelka's workload. For the season, Vejmelka is 30-17-3 with a 2.69 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 51 starts. The Mammoth host the Penguins on Saturday.
