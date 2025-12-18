Vejmelka will protect the road goal versus the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Vejmelka has won his last two starts, but he's allowed 14 goals over his last four games. The 29-year-old netminder has been a good source of wins with 14 in 26 appearances this season. He has a tough matchup Wednesday, as the Red Wings have scored 20 goals while going 5-1-0 over their last six games.