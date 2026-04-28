Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Tending twine in Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka will patrol the home crease in Monday's clash with the Golden Knights, per Steve Carp.
Vejmelka will look to stay hot Monday after recording back-to-back wins in Game 2 and Game 3, respectively. He has now been called upon to start in all four games of Utah's first-round matchup. Vejmelka has fared well in the series with a 2-1-0 record, a 2.36 GAA and a .916 save percentage. With his 40th win between the regular season and playoffs behind him, the 29-year-old netminder will aim to win his ninth game over his last 12 outings dating back to March 28.
More News
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Secures win in Game 3•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Guarding cage in Game 3•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Picks up win in Game 2•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Looking to even series Tuesday•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Loses playoff debut•
-
Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: First off ahead of Game 1•