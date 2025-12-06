Vejmelka will start in goal on the road in Friday's game versus the Canucks.

Vejmelka will get the nod after posting a 27-save shutout over the high-scoring Ducks on Wednesday. This is the first half of a back-to-back, which makes it likely Vitek Vanecek will get the nod Saturday versus the Flames. Vejmelka faces a Canucks team that has scored 13 goals over the last six games, winning just one of them.