Vejmelka will patrol the home crease in Saturday's clash against the Lightning, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.

Vejmelka has struggled over his past two outings, allowing four goals or more in each of the two losses. Outside of that, the 30-year-old backstop has been solid with a 5-3-0 record, a 3.04 GAA and an .872 save percentage over nine appearances. While his stats leave room for improvement, Vejmelka's heavy workload keeps him fantasy relevant despite his recent struggles. He'll face a tough test against the Lightning on Saturday, however, as they enter the contest averaging 3.40 goals per game this season. Vejmelka is still a solid start in fantasy, but a risky one all things considered.