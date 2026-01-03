Vejmelka will patrol the home crease against New Jersey on Saturday.

Vejmelka is coming off a 20-save performance in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Islanders. He has a 17-10-2 record with one shutout, a 2.68 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 30 appearances this season. New Jersey is tied for 27th in the league with 2.65 goals per game in the 2025-26 campaign.