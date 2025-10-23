Vejmelka will patrol the visiting crease in St. Louis on Thursday, per Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.

Vejmelka is off to the best start in his career, posting a 4-1-0 record with a 2.19 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The 29-year-old native of Czechia will face the Blues, who are averaging 2.67 goals per game, tied for 23rd in the NHL.