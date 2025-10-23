Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Tending twine Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka will patrol the visiting crease in St. Louis on Thursday, per Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.
Vejmelka is off to the best start in his career, posting a 4-1-0 record with a 2.19 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The 29-year-old native of Czechia will face the Blues, who are averaging 2.67 goals per game, tied for 23rd in the NHL.
