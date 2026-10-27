Vejmelka will guard the home paint in Tuesday's clash against the Wild, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.

Vejmelka won a narrow matchup against the Lightning in his last outing, which marked his fourth victory over his last six games. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder has a 6-3-0 record, a shutout, 3.13 GAA and a .873 save percentage across 10 appearances. Despite allowing four or more goals in each of his last three outings, he remains a solid No. 2 starting option in fantasy for the time being. He'll face off against a high-powered Wild offense Tuesday, making him a boom-or-bust option in fantasy.