Vejmelka will patrol the crease on the road versus the Sabres on Tuesday, per Michael Augello of The Hockey News.

Vejmelka will be looking for a bounce-back performance after losing his last two appearances while posting a combined 4.08 GAA. Despite the recent slump, the 29-year-old netminder is having a good year overall, going 6-3-0 in his nine outings for the Mammoth. Look for Vejmelka to continue seeing the bulk of the workload the rest of the campaign, possibly pushing for the 60-game mark.

