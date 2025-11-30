Vejmelka allowed one goal on 19 shots in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Blues.

Neither team had much going in this contest, as both fell short of the 20-shot mark. The difference was Dylan Holloway's goal late in the second period, which was enough to stick Vejmelka with his third regulation loss in his last five outings. In that span, he's allowed just 12 goals on 125 shots. Overall, Vejmelka is now 10-7-2 with a 2.74 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 19 starts. The Mammoth's road trip continues with four games in the next week, with the next one being in San Jose on Monday. Vejmelka figures to start two or three of those contests, a stretch that also includes visits to Anaheim on Wednesday, Vancouver on Friday and Calgary on Saturday.