Vejmelka turned aside 33 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

The Mammoth scored three times before five minutes had elapsed in the first period, giving Vejmelka more than enough cushion to cruise to his sixth straight win. The 29-year-old netminder has benefitted from some impressive offensive support -- Utah's scored at least six goals in three of his last four starts -- but he's done his part with a 2.43 GAA and .905 save percentage through seven outings.