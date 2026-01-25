Vejmelka made 27 saves in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Nashville took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, but Utah struck three times in the first 8:10 of the second period and Vejmelka never looked back. The 29-year-old netminder has won eight straight starts, and his 25 wins on the season is already one back of the career high he set in 2024-25, in addition to leading the NHL -- he's three ahead of Andrei Vasilevskiy.