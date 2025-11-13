Vejmelka stopped 17 of 19 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Vejmelka has just two wins over his last five outings, and both have been over the Sabres. The 29-year-old allowed the first two goals of the game to Isak Rosen, but the Mammoth were able to fire back with five straight tallies to take the win. Vejmelka is now 8-4-0 on the year with a 2.84 GAA and an .882 save percentage over 12 starts. He's faced more than 25 shots in just three of his outings as Utah's defense keeps traffic from getting to the net, but he hasn't really put in a dominant performance yet. The Mammoth's next game is Friday at home versus the Islanders.