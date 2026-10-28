Vejmelka allowed three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Vejmelka turned in a decent effort, but the Mammoth's offense didn't get on the board until late in the third period. This was the first time in Vejmelka's last four starts where he's allowed fewer than four goals. The 30-year-old netminder is at a 6-4-0 record with a 3.13 GAA and an .877 save percentage across 11 outings this season. Vejmelka continues to see plenty of playing time, though with no back-to-backs on the immediate horizon, it's possible Sebastian Cossa will get a spot start at some point during the Mammoth's six-game road trip, which begins in Pittsburgh on Thursday.