Vejmelka stopped 18 of 21 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Two of the Sharks goals came on power plays, so this wasn't really all that bad of a performance from Vejmelka. The Mammoth's scoring outburst helped him get away with less than his best performance. This was the first time all season that Vejmelka has allowed more than two goals, and he improved to 3-1-0 with eight goals allowed on 91 shots. The defense has kept his workload light so far, which bodes well for improved performances. The Mammoth's next game is at home versus the Bruins on Sunday.