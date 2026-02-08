Rooney scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Tucson's 6-5 overtime win over Calgary on Saturday.

Rooney's been a regular to move between leagues this season, leaving him little chance for momentum at either level. He's up to 14 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 24 appearances for the Roadrunners. He has a goal in his lone game for the Mammoth, but he has often been a healthy scratch when in the NHL.