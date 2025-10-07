Rooney inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Mammoth on Monday, per PuckPedia.

Rooney signed a professional tryout agreement with the Devils in early September, but it seems as though his play in the preseason earned him a full contract with his new club. Considering he's on a two-way deal, the veteran center might begin the 2025-26 season in the minors, but he could be called up at some point during the early portion of the year if Alex Kerfoot (lower body) misses substantial time.