Rooney has been recalled from AHL Tucson by the Mammoth, according to the NHL Media site.

Rooney has appeared in just one NHL game this season. The 31-year-old has spent most of the year with AHL Tucson, registering 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 20 games played. With Alex Kerfoot (upper body) going on injured reserve, it's Rooney who is called up in the corresponding move. It remains to be seen if he'll draw into the lineup Sunday or just serve as a depth forward for the foreseeable future.