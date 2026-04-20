Stenlund scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Stenlund hadn't scored a goal in three months, going 32 contests since his last tally Jan. 17 versus the Kraken. He's maintained a steady bottom-six presence in the lineup but isn't likely to put up much offense. He was limited to 18 points over 80 regular-season outings in total. Stenlund is a veteran of 31 playoff games over three previous postseasons, but he had just three points in those games. However, he is a Stanley Cup champion from 2024 with the Panthers, bringing some vital playoff experience to a team that greatly lacks it.