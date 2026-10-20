Stenlund scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

Stenlund delivered his first goal of the season and added his fourth assist, providing an unexpected offensive boost from Utah's bottom six. The veteran center logged just 13:43 of ice time, suggesting his opportunities to sustain this level of production remain limited. While the two-point outing was encouraging, his relatively modest offensive role makes him a better fit for deeper fantasy leagues than standard formats.