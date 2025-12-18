Stenlund scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Stenlund provided the Mammoth's last goal while getting a late-game shift with Clayton Keller, who set him up. That's been a wrinkle in Utah's plan lately -- Stenlund remains listed on the fourth line, but he's seen at least 15 minutes of ice time in five of his last 11 games, most often in close games or when the Mammoth are leading. The veteran defensive center has three goals, 10 points, 35 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 22 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 36 appearances. He's well behind the pace that saw him earn 14 goals and 28 points in all 82 contests last year, but he still plays an important on-ice role.