Stenlund (undisclosed) will play in Thursday's game versus the Avalanche.

Stenlund was in need of further evaluation after leaving practice Tuesday, but he has apparently checked out fine. He'll center the Mammoth's third line for the season opener, but he could be bumped down to the fourth line once Barrett Hayton (undisclosed) is healthy again.

