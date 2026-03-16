Mammoth's Kevin Stenlund: Not an option in Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stenlund isn't available for Monday's game in Dallas and is day-to-day.
This will be Stenlund's second missed game of the season. The Swedish center will be replaced in the lineup by Brandon Tanev on Monday. Stenlund will now have a few days to attempt to be ready for the first half of Utah's back-to-back, which is in Vegas on Thursday.
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