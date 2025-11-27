Stenlund logged an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Stenlund ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. His lack of offense shouldn't come as a surprise, as the 29-year-old has regularly played a fourth-line role this season, though he is averaging just under 15 minutes of ice time per game. Overall, Stenlund has four points, 23 shots on net, 18 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 24 appearances.