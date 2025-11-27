Mammoth's Kevin Stenlund: Pockets helper Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stenlund logged an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.
Stenlund ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. His lack of offense shouldn't come as a surprise, as the 29-year-old has regularly played a fourth-line role this season, though he is averaging just under 15 minutes of ice time per game. Overall, Stenlund has four points, 23 shots on net, 18 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 24 appearances.
More News
-
Mammoth's Kevin Stenlund: Banks home empty-netter•
-
Mammoth's Kevin Stenlund: Good to go•
-
Mammoth's Kevin Stenlund: Being evaluated•
-
Hockey Club's Kevin Stenlund: Tallies one of each•
-
Hockey Club's Kevin Stenlund: Produces pair of helpers•
-
Hockey Club's Kevin Stenlund: Records two points Saturday•