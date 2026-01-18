Stenlund scored a shorthanded goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Stenlund snapped an 11-game point drought with his first-period tally, answering Jordan Eberle's opening goal. During his slump, Stenlund had just five shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. The 29-year-old is up to four goals, 11 points (two shorthanded), 41 shots on net, 39 blocks, 25 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 48 appearances, mainly in a bottom-six role.