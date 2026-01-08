Mammoth's Kevin Stenlund: Under the weather Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stenlund (illness) won't play Wednesday versus the Senators.
Stenlund was reportedly a game-time decision, and now we know why. He'll miss his first game of the season, but given that he's dealing with an illness, he shouldn't be sidelined for an extended period of time. His next chance to play is Friday versus the Blues.
More News
-
Mammoth's Kevin Stenlund: Deemed game-time decision•
-
Mammoth's Kevin Stenlund: Deposits goal Wednesday•
-
Mammoth's Kevin Stenlund: Distributes three helpers•
-
Mammoth's Kevin Stenlund: Collects two points in win•
-
Mammoth's Kevin Stenlund: Pockets helper Wednesday•
-
Mammoth's Kevin Stenlund: Banks home empty-netter•