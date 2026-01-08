default-cbs-image
Stenlund (illness) won't play Wednesday versus the Senators.

Stenlund was reportedly a game-time decision, and now we know why. He'll miss his first game of the season, but given that he's dealing with an illness, he shouldn't be sidelined for an extended period of time. His next chance to play is Friday versus the Blues.

