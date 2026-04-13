Crouse scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Crouse has three goals and two assists over his last five games. The 28-year-old's tally at 11:20 of the third period denied Dustin Wolf a shot at a shutout. Crouse has been dialed in on the top line lately and is up to 23 goals, 43 points, 138 shots on net, 206 hits, 52 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-23 rating over 79 appearances. He's operating at the upper end of his usual production range, but a gig alongside Clayton Keller makes Crouse worth keeping in mind as a streaming target to close out the fantasy playoffs.