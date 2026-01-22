Crouse scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Crouse got the Mammoth within a goal at 6:11 of the second period, scoring just 36 seconds after JJ Peterka put Utah on the board. With four goals and four assists over his last eight contests, Crouse is thriving with extra responsibility on the top line. He's up to 13 goals, 26 points, 84 shots on net, 136 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 50 appearances. He's on pace to get back to the 40-point mark after missing it last season.