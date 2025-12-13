Crouse scored an empty-net goal, added two PIM and doled out two hits in Friday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Crouse ended a four-game goal drought with the Mammoth's second empty-netter. The 28-year-old has four of his eight goals this year in December. He's at 14 points, 54 shots on net, 84 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 33 appearances. It's shaping up to be a better campaign than last year when he had 18 points in 81 outings, but he's still falling short of a 40-point pace.