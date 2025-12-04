Crouse scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Ducks.

Crouse has three goals over two games in December, matching his total from all of November. The 28-year-old winger should continues to get some looks in a middle-six role. For the season, he's at seven goals, 12 points, 47 shots on net, 70 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. He's well on his way to surpassing his totals of 12 goals and 18 points from 81 outings a year ago, but he is more likely to land in the 30-35 point range rather than the 40-plus he put up in 2022-23 and 2023-24.