Crouse scored a goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Montreal.

Crouse gave Utah a 2-1 lead at the 6:02 mark of the second period with a snap shot, but Montreal would respond with five unanswered goals to take home the win. Crouse has three goals this season, so he's not producing enough to warrant regular fantasy consideration. That said, he's riding a productive stretch and has recorded points in three of his last four games, tallying two goals and a helper over that span.