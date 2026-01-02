Crouse notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Islanders.

Crouse picked up his first multi-point effort in a month with this one, helping out on the last two goals of Dylan Guenther's hat trick. The 28-year-old Crouse had seven points in 14 outings in December, a final level of offense for a middle-six winger. On the season, he's at nine goals, nine helpers, 66 shots on net, 106 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 31 contests. He's matched his point total from last year but is on pace to fall short of the 40-point mark for the second year in a row.