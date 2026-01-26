Crouse (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Lightning, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Crouse missed Saturday's matchup against the Predators due to an illness, but he'll be back in action following a one-game absence. Kailer Yamamoto will remain in the lineup following his two-point performance against Nashville, so Liam O'Brien will likely sit out Monday, while Crouse skated on the top line during Utah's morning skate. Over 10 appearances since the start of the calendar year, Crouse has logged four goals, six assists, 30 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-16 rating while averaging 18:20 of ice time.