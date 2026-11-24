Crouse scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Crouse snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. He's had trouble with consistency this season, failing to get on the scoresheet in consecutive contests at any point. He's produced three goals, five assists, 44 shots on net, 67 hits, 21 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 25 games. While the non-scoring production is fine, there are more talented forwards to consider in standard fantasy formats.