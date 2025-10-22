Crouse scored a goal on four shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Crouse gave the Mammoth their first lead at 12:30 of the second period. The goal was his first of the season, and he's earned both of his points over the last three contests. The 28-year-old winger also has 13 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-1 rating through seven appearances. Crouse remains a steady source of physicality in a third-line role.