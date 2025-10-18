Mammoth's Lawson Crouse: Logs helper Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crouse recorded an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Crouse set up a Michael Carcone tally in the third period. The assist was Crouse's first point in five games this year, and he's added eight shots, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating while playing on the third line. The winger was limited to 18 points in 81 appearances in 2024-25, and he's not looking like much of a bounce-back candidate early in 2025-26, though he had a pair of 40-point campaigns prior to last year's drop in production. Crouse will remain a steady source of hits, shots and PIM even if his offense doesn't come around.
