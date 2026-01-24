Mammoth's Lawson Crouse: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crouse will miss Saturday's clash in Nashville with an illness.
Crouse has been hot of late with a pair of goals and two assists in his last two games. He has 13 goals and 26 points with 136 hits in 50 appearances this season. He could return as early as Monday in Tampa Bay.
