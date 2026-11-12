Crouse scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM and logged four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Crouse had gone 14 games without a goal and four contests without a point prior to Wednesday. The 29-year-old winger has stayed in a middle-six role throughout the season, but a lack of power-play time gives him limited scoring potential. He's up to two goals, five helpers, 28 shots on net, 50 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 19 appearances, which gives him some appeal in banger leagues. While he's on track for the fourth 200-plus hit campaign of his career, he's unlikely to match the 44 points he put up in 81 regular-season outings last year.