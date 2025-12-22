Crouse scored a goal and added five hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Crouse snapped a four-game goal drought with a tally 5:20 into the contest to open the scoring. The 28-year-old winger has been playing on the second line lately, providing his usual grit with a little boost in depth scoring. He's up to nine goals, 15 points, 61 shots, 103 hits and 27 blocked shots over 38 appearances, just three goals and three points shy of matching his totals from 2024-25.